Renderings of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra show a very large screen … and a notch

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is being talked about again through new 3D renderings. This over-equipped tablet seems to be inspired by the previous generation … with a few exceptions.

The craze for tablets seems to be on the rise and Samsung intends to offer Android products for every budget. The recent Galaxy Tab S7 FE wanted to be more affordable compared to its two cousins, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 +, but the Korean firm is also interested in the premium market. As we explained to you a few months ago, the next generation of tablets (responding to the code name “Basquiat”) could have a model named Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Next generation Samsung tablet PC:

Unlike the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 +, which would present themselves as simple updates, this Ultra version would opt for a giant 14.6-inch Oled screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A size worthy of a laptop PC, especially since the borders could be even thinner than before. The rest of the datasheet would obviously target the very high end, even if no information about the SoC has transpired.

This pattern is remembered to us through the leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (alias @OnLeaks), often very well informed. In an article published on 91Mobiles, he revealed different renderings based on his own information. Not surprisingly, we discover a tablet with a design quite close to that of the Tab S7 range. And if some details like the magnetic connectors have been forgotten, they allow to get an idea of ​​the final design of the device.

According to these documents, we can expect an even taller and slimmer model than before. At the back, we see the presence of a double photo sensor, placed at the top of a magnetic strip supposed to accommodate the S-Pen. It therefore seems that Samsung persists and signs in this direction. We can obviously see a USB-C port, but no 3.5 mm mini-jack port. Unfortunately, nothing really surprising since it had already disappeared on the Tab S7 and S7 +. The audio part should nevertheless be provided by four speakers.

A notch present?

What appeals the most is obviously the appearance of a notch placed at the top of the screen in landscape mode. It seems that this space, which is strongly reminiscent of that of the recent iPhone and MacBook Pro, is used to integrate the photo modules (wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle) in borders that have become too thin. A questionable choice in terms of ergonomics, especially since it would obviously not serve to offer a technology similar to FaceID.

We thought we would discover more at the firm’s latest Unpacked event, but the latter does not seem in a hurry to unveil its new products. The semiconductor crisis has hit smartphone makers hard, and Samsung has not been spared. It could therefore be that the Korean manufacturer takes its time and dilutes the announcements, in particular that of the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22, by January. The tablets could therefore be officially presented before or after, so as not to overcrowd this already busy agenda.