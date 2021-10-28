Reopening of Thailand to tourism, the end of the tunnel?

Thailand’s once-lucrative tourism sector is now a shadow of itself after months of travel restrictions.

But on Monday, November 1, the kingdom finally reopens its doors to vaccinated travelers from more than 40 countries.





Tourism, year zero

Before the pandemic struck, Thailand attracted a record number of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, with tourists flocking to its island beaches and cultural hotspots.

The number of travelers has dropped to around 7 million in 2020 after virus-related restrictions gripped global travel, while only around 73,000 international visitors have so far flown to Thailand in 2021.

The country has seen some of the world’s biggest losses in the tourism industry, with revenues falling from $ 63.75 billion in 2019 to $ 11 billion in 2020.

The tourism industry contributes directly and indirectly to 18% of the country’s economy, which contracted in 2020 by 6.1%, its worst performance in more than two decades.

The impact rippled through various sectors, including catering and transport, removing more than 3 million out of 4.03 million jobs.

Who can come back?

Starting November 1, fully vaccinated travelers from 46 countries and territories that Thailand deems “low risk” will be allowed entry without going through quarantine.

The giants on the list are China, which accounted for the lion’s share of the kingdom’s total visitors before the pandemic, and its territory, Hong Kong, as well as the United States, Britain and France.

A large number of other European countries are also on the list, such as Germany, Spain and Italy, while some Asian neighbors like Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Japan are also on the list.





All travelers must have a negative Covid test before flying to Thailand, and retest upon arrival.

They also need to book a single night at a government-approved hotel while awaiting test results.

What about Covid-19?

Thailand has so far recorded more than 1.8 million cases and 18,865 deaths, most of which were detected after the highly contagious Delta variant emerged in April.

The country is still reporting around 10,000 new cases per day.

The authorities aim to have 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of the year.

So far, around 40% of Thais have been fully vaccinated.

Tourism prospects?

Authorities expect one million tourists to visit Thailand by March 2022.

Revenue is expected to exceed $ 30 billion for the whole of next year.

But many industry players don’t expect a real return to normal until at least 2024.

They draw attention to the fact that China, the largest source of visitors, still requires returnees to be under strict quarantine, which should discourage overseas travel.

India and Russia, two other major sources of visitors, are not on the list and travelers from these countries can come, but must stay the first seven days in one of the 17 destinations classified as blue zones.

The United States has also issued a travel alert for Thailand, advising Americans to avoid the country due to the high number of Covid-19 infections.

In the second stage of the reopening, scheduled for December 1, other countries are expected to be added to the list of trips without quarantine.

The government should also (without certainty) authorize the consumption of alcohol and the reopening of bars and entertainment venues.

Source: Bangkok Post