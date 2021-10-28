Resident Evil Village: Capcom’s hit on the way to the biggest success of the saga?

Since its release last May, Resident Evil Village has taken Capcom’s zombie franchise to a new level. Beyond the general plebiscite caused by this new opus, both with critics and players, it is the sales of the last episode that allow us to gauge the success of the game and the least we can say, it is that it is resounding.

Over the past few years, Capcom has strived to take the Resident Evil saga to another dimension.. Although the zombie franchise has been playing in the big leagues for a very long time now, the publisher wanted its series of games to mark the new generations, as well as the old ones, by offering qualitative opuses that stand out from the competition.

The idea of ​​making a change of view with Resident Evil VII – either a passage from the third person to the first person – had something to surprise at the start, But gamers clearly appreciated the change and widely praised the title of Capcom, allowing it to reach the number of ten million copies sold worldwide in the space of four years.

Since then, the publisher has had time to refine its formula, but also its plot, to offer an eighth opus which wanted to be more successful but also more shimmering as its communication gave us a glimpse of (more or less) memorable antagonists. And to believe the announcements of Capcom, the public very strongly and very quickly responded to Resident Evil Village.

Resident Evil Village has sold out faster than the last four games!

The success of Resident Evil Village was not only resounding, it was also dazzling according to the publisher. Thus, the latest addition to the franchise has passed over five million copies in just under six months. To compare, Resident Evil VII, released in January 2017, took fifteen months to exceed this score!





But even stronger than this feat, Resident Evil Village has outclassed its elders until it comes up against the success of Resident Evil 5 which has crossed this milestone in four months. Thus, he managed to do better than the quality remakes of the original opus released before him. : the remake of Resident Evil 2 hit five million in 11 months and the remake of Resident Evil 3 seems, it still does not have reached them: the latest figures announced by Capcom reported 3.6 million copies.

Faced with such a feat, Capcom does not budge and hopes that Resident Evil Village will manage to rise to the top of sales for the entire franchise., as Capcom’s EMEA Marketing Director announced: “ Our main ambition for this year (…) is to ensure that Resident Evil: Village is the best performing Resident Evil title, both in terms of quality and activity. “.

