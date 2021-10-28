More

    return delayed for Jeff Reine-Adelaide

    Victim of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee last February, Jeff Reine-Adelaide will take a little longer than expected to return to the field. Indeed, Olympique Lyonnais announced that the 23-year-old, who had recently resumed collective training, suffers from ” delayed bone healing in his left knee “. The club still hope that he can count on him by the end of the year. On loan to OGC Nice last season, Reine-Adelaïde had chosen to stay in Lyon this summer, despite the Gym’s desire to keep it. Under contract until 2024 with the Gones, he had already suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee in December 2019.


    Olympique Lyonnais informs that Jeff Reine-Adelaïde recently presented pain which led to new clinical examinations at the beginning of the week showing a delay in bone healing of his left knee. Victim of a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee with OGC Nice in February 2021, the French hopeful international, returned to OL this summer, has assiduously continued his rehabilitation with the club’s medical teams in order to return to its best level. Despite this setback, Olympique Lyonnais hopes for the return of Jeff Reine-Adelaïde by the end of the year. “


