Richard Cross (20 years of Star Academy) reflects on Magalie Vaé’s victory

Singing teacher at the star Academy from 2005 to 2007, Richard Cross lived the (surprise) victory of Magalie Vaé in season 5. He returns on the course of the candidate for Télé-Loisirs.
On the occasion of twenty years of Star Academy, TF1 will offer from Saturday October 30 (and a preview on Salto) three evenings bringing together most of the former professors and dozens of candidates and winners. An anniversary celebrated with great pomp with some absent, including Richard cross, who was a singing teacher for seasons 5 to 7 (from 2005 to 2007), succeeding Armande Altaï and Isabelle Charles. The latter granted us an interview to discover in full on our site this Saturday. The trainer and voice adviser by profession mentions in particular Magalie Vaé which remains, with hindsight, one of his best memories.
“We never imagined that Magalie Vaé was going to win”
“It is a paradox and an unexpected story. When Magalie Vaé arrived in 2005 (season 5, editor’s note), everyone tried to oust him from Star Academy. People thought they weren’t the right fit for this show, but the audience saved her every time! For us it was weird (laughs) But twenty years later … I saw her recently on stage. Well I said to myself after the fact that we had done a great job with her. Because honestly, at the time, we did not believe it: we did not imagine that she was going to win. But over time she is still there, even if her career is not particularly followed by the media. And she is very good“he slips us frankly about the winner of the tele-hook, now 34 years old.
The retraining of the former student of the star Academy
For her part, Magalie Vaé has spoken many times about the post-star Academy while, unlike the four previous winners, his career has clearly struggled to take off. From her earnings that she quickly squandered to her reconversion as an actress (her first film is scheduled for 2022, nldr). But it was the birth of her daughter that pushed the young woman to change her life, in the Loir-et-Cher, as she explained on France 2: “I want her not to lack anything (…) I never stopped the song, but there is a moment when that is not enough anymore, especially with my little girl (…) What can I do apart from singing? And it’s true that before doing this famous show, I did little wedding animations. And so there, I decided: I am going to open my business of organizing private parties. Little by little, we make ourselves known, people are happy“she explained visibly radiant.
All information on 20 years of Star Academy on TF1 can be found on Télé-Loisirs by clicking here.