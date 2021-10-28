More

    Rio de Janeiro lifts the obligation to wear a mask

    In Rio, more than 65% of the population is fully vaccinated. “It is an important victory for us”, welcomed the governor.

    Not yet a return to normal, but a sign that the situation is improving. Wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory outdoors from Thursday in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Governor Claudio Castro announced on Wednesday (October 27th). “We are going to relax the wearing of masks outdoors and this is a cause for celebration. More than a year and a half after the declaration of a state of calamity due to the pandemic, this is an important victory for all”, rejoiced the governor on Twitter.


    Masks will only be compulsory in closed places open to the public, “thanks to the progress of vaccination and the low rate of transmission” of Covid-19. Indeed, the daily number of new deaths has fallen sharply in recent weeks thanks to the advance of vaccination. In Rio, more than 65% of the population is fully vaccinated. In this city, nightclubs and concert halls will once again be allowed to open, with a gauge at 50% of their capacity.

    Relaxations are expected in other cities across the country. In Brasilia, the lifting of the mandatory outdoor mask must come into force from November 3. Authorities in Sao Paulo, the country’s largest metropolis, are considering doing the same, but no date has yet been announced.


