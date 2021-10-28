Rio eases restrictions, Israel prepares to welcome tourists

Brazil, which is among the countries worst affected by the pandemic, may be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. With more than 65% of people vaccinated in Rio, the governor of the state has decided to lift the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. In Israel, where more than 80% of adults are fully vaccinated, authorities have confirmed the relaxation of entry rules for tourists.

The pandemic has killed nearly 5 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by Agence France-Presse from official sources on Wednesday, October 27, in the middle of the day. The United States is the most bereaved country with 741,175 dead, followed by Brazil (606,679), India (455,653), Mexico (286,888) and Russia (233,898). These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, so they exclude upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

Wearing a mask will no longer be compulsory outdoors from Thursday, October 28 in the state of Rio de Janeiro, its governor, Claudio Castro, announced on Wednesday. This measure is made possible by the progress of vaccination against Covid-19. “More than a year and a half after the declaration of a state of emergency due to the pandemic, it is an important victory for all”, rejoiced the governor on Twitter.

Masks will only be compulsory in closed places open to the public, “Thanks to the progress of vaccination and the low rate of transmission” of the coronavirus. In the city of Rio, nightclubs and concert halls will be authorized to reopen, with a gauge of 50% of their capacity. In Brasilia, the lifting of the mandatory outdoor mask must come into force from November 3. Authorities in Sao Paulo, the country’s largest metropolis, are considering doing the same, but no date has yet been announced.

More than 68,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the state of Rio de Janeiro, with a death rate of 394 per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the national average, which is 288. However, the daily number of deaths have fallen in recent weeks thanks to the advance of vaccination.

The Israeli government confirmed on Wednesday the reopening of its borders to foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 from 1er November, in the wake of a booster vaccination campaign.





Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the decision last week, but the measure had not yet been validated by the authorities. Travelers from ” all countries “ will be able to travel to Israel without having to first apply for an entry permit, provided they present a vaccination certificate not older than six months, authorities said.

People entering the territory will also have to present a PCR test dating back to seventy-two hours before their departure at most, and take a second test on their arrival. Upon confirmation that this second test is negative, which is usually done in less than twenty-four hours, their quarantine will be lifted, the authorities said.

Israel will recognize vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac and Sinopharm, but also, from November 15, Sputnik V. Last week, Mr. Bennett did not have mentioned the latter in the list of recognized vaccines. The press interprets its validation as a gesture “Diplomatic” Israel to his Russian ally – Naftali Bennett traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Some 5.7 million Israelis have received two doses of Comirnaty, the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech; and 3.9 million, a third dose. The government is also studying the possibility of lowering the age for vaccination to 5 years.

New Zealand on Thursday outlined a plan to reopen its borders, closed for more than eighteen months. The Minister in charge of the fight against Covid-19, Chris Hipkins, announced that people from Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and Tokelau, from the Pacific Islands, will be able, from November, to travel to Nova Scotia. Zealand without having to carry out quarantine. This possibility should also come into force, at the beginning of next year, for nationals from countries at low risk of contamination, he added.

Mr. Hipkins also said that starting in November the fourteen days of hotel quarantine, currently imposed on anyone arriving from abroad, will be reduced to seven days and replaced by home isolation. He admitted that closing borders has long been a bulwark against the virus, but that the appearance in Auckland of the much more contagious Delta variant has been a game-changer. Most of the new infections recorded are now of local origin.

New Zealand is seeing increasing pressure from its nationals stranded abroad. Currently, tens of thousands of New Zealanders living abroad are scrambling to book one of the 4,000 hotel rooms reserved for quarantines. Mr Hipkins said the changes announced will provide more rooms and the goal is to move to home segregation in the first three months of 2022, when 90% of New Zealand’s population will be fully vaccinated.

He said it has yet to be decided whether the home isolation regime will apply only to nationals returning to New Zealand or whether it will also apply to foreign travelers. New Zealand has so far recorded just 28 deaths from Covid-19 on its soil, and the 5 million people have lived almost normally during much of the pandemic.

