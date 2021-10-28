Rockstar is removing controversial element from games

With the return of the three PS2 opus in the series GTA, some fans are wondering if any elements of the original games will be removed in the process of remastering the titles. Kotaku has spotted one of these changes thanks to the first trailer of this GTA Trilogy, with the disappearance of a symbol worn by one of the characters.

A flag that poses a problem





You may remember the character of Phil Cassidy, present in several opus of the saga. In GTA Vice City, he is shown wearing a black t-shirt with the American Confederate flag, but in the game’s trailer, we can see that this flag is now replaced by a more classic skull (0:34 seconds from the video).

Rockstar did not wish to react concerning this change, and it is not yet unclear whether it will only take place in the trailers or if it will also be present in the games.

Remember that this flag has a very strong meaning and comes from the Civil War, where it was brandished by the army from the south of the country who did not want the abolition of slavery. Today it is used as a symbol of the far right in the United States, especially among white supremacists and racist groups. It is therefore a controversial symbol, banned on several platforms including Twitch, which could push Rockstar to remove it from the games.