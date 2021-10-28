Ryse 2 on Xbox teased in a promo video? The doubt persists | Xbox one

Did Xbox tease Ryse 2? In any case, this is what some fans imagine after watching the Xbox 2042 promotional video for the release of Battlefield 2042.

A new Ryse game on Xbox?

What exactly are we talking about today? We must first remember the launch of the Xbox One in 2013 and the games that accompanied the release of the machine. At the time, Xbox had made a deal with Crytek to develop an action game called Ryse: Son of Rome.

If its mechanics were rather classic, it is especially the plastic of the game that had made talk about it since the title was indeed a technological showcase. Eight years after its release, the game has nothing to be ashamed of in the face of some more current productions.

In 2014, we learned that Ryse’s sequel had been canceled due to Crytek’s financial difficulties. But the hopes of fans of the genre have not been put away for years since even today, many people would like to review the license on Xbox.





Some may have noticed that the Xbox 2042 video, made to promote the release of Battlefield 2042, has some weird footage. Among them, an image of a soldier who appears to be a Spartan which appears in less than a second on the screen. Who is he and what is he doing in this promo video? Xbox didn’t respond, but some see it as a nod to a future title that could be a new Ryse game.

Nothing further indicates that it could be Ryse, but we can still remember that Xbox once used this teasing technique for a game not announced in its videos. This was particularly the case of Forza Horizon 5 which had been teased in the announcement video for the Xbox Series X and where the canyons of Mexico had been reproduced. We had also produced an article that analyzed each image before Mexico was formalized in the next racing game from Playground Games.

In the meantime, all we know about projects currently at Crytek is that a new AAA FPS is in the works. On the other hand, a leak of internal documents at Crytek mentioned earlier this year several projects in progress or in the pipeline. Among them were “Crysis Next”, “Hunt mobile” or even a certain “Ryse Next” …