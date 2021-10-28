Sampaoli dreams of an XXL recruit for the Phocaeans!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

This recruit is likely to make the Marseille fans salivate. According to information from AS, Jorge Sampaoli would like to recruit Arturo Vidal at Olympique de Marseille. The Inter Milan midfielder has had great epics with the current OM coach, being the leader of Chile, double winner of the Copa América.

At the end of his contract at the end of the season, Jorge Sampaoli would have made his former colt his priority. With his volcanic temperament, the Chilean could become one of the favorites of the Velodrome. It remains to convince Arturo Vidal, who may not lack suitors, despite his 34 years.

The presence of the Marseille coach could however prove to be decisive. In an interview given last May to TNT Sports, the Chilean did not hide his admiration for Jorge Sampaoli: “he is a coach who made me grow a lot as a player, as a person. He is very direct. He doesn’t hesitate to tell you things to your face. I am grateful to him. It allowed me to continue to progress. Conte, Ancelotti… all my coaches have helped me a lot, but Sampaoli is special, he won me a title with my country, it marks for life. “.



