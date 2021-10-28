More

    Sampaoli’s risky bluff, some players could pay dearly

    OM coach Jorge Sampaoli has been used to blows since his arrival on the Marseille bench. The Marseille technician was no exception to the rule last night on the occasion of the draw on the lawn of Nice. As the Team points out, Sampaoli did not really respect what he had announced the day before.

    Some players too worn out physically?

    Before facing Nice, Sampaoli had announced that he would not make many changes in his eleven. Finally, no less than five holders were different from the match against Paris. “They were not physically ready, they have played a lot lately, they risked an injury,” said the Argentine coach.

    Problem, several players relaunched as holders did not give satisfaction, such as Luis Henrique or Jordan Amavi, qualified as “really disappointing” by the team for their second start of the season only. A missed opportunity to get back into the plans of the OM technician?


    to summarize

    Jorge Sampaoli, OM coach, chose the path of bluffing ahead of the match against Nice. But it didn’t really work. By making many more changes than expected, Sampaoli has taken risks.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

