Sanofi raises annual target after strong quarter

(AOF) – Sanofi has unveiled strong quarterly results and revised upward its outlook for 2021 business net earnings per share (EPS). The French laboratory now expects 2021 business EPS to grow by around 14% to constant exchange rate. In the third quarter, this EPS stood at 2.18 euros, up 19.1% at constant exchange rates. Over nine months, it reached 5.18 euros, up 17.2% at constant exchange rates.

In the third quarter, the operating margin of the activities increased by 2.2 points to 34.1% reflecting the improvement in the gross margin as well as the continued tight control of expenses.

Sales reached 10.4 billion euros (+ 10.1% at constant exchange rates), driven by the strong growth of Dupixent, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.





Boost for French pharmacy

At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.