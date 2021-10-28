Serie A: Giroud offers the lead of the standings to AC Milan, Ribéry also shines

Obviously the Italian air suits him perfectly. Since his arrival in Calcio, Olivier Giroud, 35 years old since September 30, has found a new youth. Tuesday evening, the striker, author of the only goal of the game, allowed AC Milan to win (1-0) against Torino on the 10th day of the championship. On the first Milan corner at the quarter of an hour of play, the French was at the reception at the far post of a deflection of the head of Rade Krunic.

[🎞️RESUME] 🇮🇹 #SeriesA

✨ With a goal from Olivier Giroud, AC Milan defeated Torino …

… and (temporarily) seizes the place of leader! 📈https: //t.co/jvnbRjGFHy – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 26, 2021

This is his 4th goal in 9 games (for 6 starts). Since the establishment of the 3-point victory in Serie A (1994-1995), the native of Chambéry is only the second AC Milan player to score a goal in his first three home appearances in the league, after the former Nice and Marseillais Mario Balotelli in 2013. A form of consolation for Giroud who seems to pay the price for the return of Karim Benzema to the Blues and who was not called by Didier Deschamps for the recent international meetings of the France team in September, then in October. If the world champion continues to stack the goals, he could claim, despite his age, to find the Blues and invite himself for the next World Cup, in a year in Qatar. He was replaced late in the game by Zlatan Ibrahimovic who did not have the opportunity to score the 400th league goal of his career.



The meeting also marked the return to the field of Milan defender Théo Hernandez, who tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13. The French international played in the second period.

Thanks to this victory, the Milanese, still undefeated, continue their impeccable start to the season. They gleaned their 9th success – the 6th in a row – and seize, alone, the top of the standings with 28 points. They grill politeness in Naples (25 pts), slowed down by Roma on the last day, but which has one game less (reception of Bologna on Thursday).