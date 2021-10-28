Sharks confuse surfers and swimmers with animal prey, study finds

ANIMALS – According to a specialized department at the University of Florida, shark attacks are rare. There were less than sixty in the world in 2020.

Sharks that prey on surfers or bathers have such poor eyesight that scientists have concluded that they are probably mistaking them for their usual prey, according to a study published on Wednesday. “From the point of view of a white shark, neither the movement nor the form allow an unequivocal visual distinction between pinnipeds and humans”, write the authors of the article published in the scientific journal Journal of the Royal Society Interface.





They conclude that their work "supports the theory of misidentification to explain certain bites". "This is the first study to test this theory from the visual point of view of a white shark," says lead author Laura Ryan, a researcher in the Department of Biological Sciences at Macquarie University of Australia.

A climate of “disproportionate” fear

But they maintain, according to the study, a climate of “disproportionate” fear, associated with ignorance of the animal’s motivations. Sometimes the consequence is hunting campaigns which also harm other (…) Read more on 20minutes

