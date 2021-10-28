Sharp slowdown in economic growth in Q3



SIGNIFICANT SLOWING IN ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE 3RD QUARTER

by Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Growth in the US economy slowed more than expected in the third quarter to its slowest pace in more than a year amid the surge in COVID-19 cases which increased pressure on supply chains and shortages of goods.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.0% on an annualized basis, according to the first estimate released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

This is the weakest growth recorded since the second quarter of 2020, when the economy experienced a record contraction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soaring prices fueled by shortages, slowing fiscal stimulus and the impact of Hurricane Ida on US oil production weighed on the economy.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity in the United States, slowed sharply to 1.6%, after rising 12% in the second quarter.

In addition to the slowdown in auto purchases, spending has been held back by the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in service industries, such as restaurants and air travel.

However, there are signs that economic activity picked up at the end of the third quarter, with contamination having declined markedly in recent weeks and vaccination having resumed.

The Commerce Department also announced that the base price index called “core PCE”, closely watched by the Federal Reserve, had risen to 4.5% year on year, in line with expectations, after +6, 1% over the period April-June.

(Report Lucia Mutikani, French version Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault)