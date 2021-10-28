Shocking revelation on the moral state of Sergio Ramos!

Author of a fabulous transfer window this summer, PSG is experiencing various fortunes with its many recruits. If the Parisian leaders and supporters are very satisfied with the performance ofAchraf Hakimi, recruited 70 million euros from Inter, for his friend in defense, Sergio ramos, the adventure turns into a nightmare, with no minutes yet contested under the Red and Blue tunic. A situation that would greatly affect the former captain of Real.

PSG Mercato: Sergio Ramos at worst in Paris

The situation of Sergio Ramos, who still has not started with the Paris Saint Germain keeps getting worse. The last match played by the Sevillian dates back to May 5 (defeat of Real against Chelsea in the Champions League), and according to Antón Meana, sports journalist in the show in El Larguero, its recovery “does not go as planned“.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday, PSG sent a medical statement informing that the Spaniard’s recovery work was intensifying, and that his return to collective training could take place next week, an announcement to be taken with a grain of salt, as the recalls the SER, which adds that a similar statement was made last week.

During the same program, Meana reported on Ramos’ situation in Paris, and the latter draws up a pessimistic assessment of his state of form, to say the least. According to the Spanish journalist, Sergio Ramos sees this situation very badly. “The news is that Ramos is not doing well, his recovery is not going well, it is not that she is going badly, but she is not doing well. She’s slow, he has soleus (calf) muscle discomfort, Ramos is really not well and PSG knows about it.“





The latter then adds that “the important thing is not when Ramos will debut with Paris SG as that could take place next week. The important thing is to know when Ramos will be able to start (regular) at Paris Saint-Germain. For that, at the moment, a lot of elements are missing and currently no one can declare in Paris “Go Ramos will play regularly from November 20 or December 1”.

Sergio Ramos would live a real nightmare since his arrival in the French capital. Besides leaving his club at heart after 16 years, the 35-year-old defender would feel “discouraged“by his physical glitches, the end of which he still cannot see. SER states that the player would feel “emotionally affected” by his injuries. A situation that worries a lot the Parisian board who would like to recover their Spanish rookie in great shape before the important deadlines of the second part of the season.