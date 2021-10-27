shop “now” to avoid shortages, recommends Puma boss

Global supply issues raise fears of a shortage of holiday merchandise.

Faced with the supply problems facing suppliers, the boss of the German sports equipment manufacturer Puma recommended Wednesday, October 27 to do his Christmas shopping now to avoid unpleasant surprises. “As I also told my wife, if you want to buy Christmas presents, you have to do it now,” Bjorn Gulden warned on a conference call.

“In general, and it’s no joke, I think there will be shelves more empty than they should be for Christmas shopping“, he added.





From global supply issues are currently slowing economic recovery after the pandemic up to raise fears of a lack of goods for the holidays. In addition to traffic jams in ports, where ships are waiting to be able to unload, businesses are suffering the effects of production delays, due to containments linked to Covid-19 in Asia in certain regions where key factories are located. For Puma, an outbreak of infections in Vietnam resulted in a production interruption of around ten weeks.

“The fourth quarter will be when supply is our biggest problem“, noted Bjorn Gulden, especially since” freight capacities are limited and prices have skyrocketed. “” I believe that the supply for some products, including in our sector, will be lower than the demand for next two quarters “although” product flows are improving again, “he added.

Toy seller Hasbro also warned on Tuesday that it failed to deliver the equivalent of some 100 million orders in the third quarter due to “supply chain disruptions, including limited capacity (of transport) and congestion in ports “. In the United States, Walmart and other department store chains have chartered their own boats to bypass chaotic delays at West Coast ports. Others have chosen to receive their orders earlier than usual, to launch their Christmas promotions in advance or to abandon maritime transport for the air.