Shopify: “Technology must be at the service of merchants”

At the forefront of the disruption of our habits brought about by e-commerce, Shopify offers a different model from that of the traditional marketplace. We take a look back at this ecosystem with Emilie Benoit-Vernay, Shopify country manager for France.

The global e-commerce ecosystem has long been dominated by a customer-centric business model at all costs. This is, of course, from Amazon. A model of “customer obsession” erected from the start by Jeff Bezos (as here in 1998, or here in 1999) as the engine of a company whose market capitalization will also flirt with the 2000 billion dollars some two decades later. A model that also gave Prime and delivery, unthinkable a few years ago, in just a few hours. Legend has it that Jeff Bezos even left an empty chair, supposed to represent the customer, at internal Amazon meetings. If this obsession has opened up to several million third-party sellers access to a global customer base (200 million Prime members in April 2021), it has also trapped them: dependence on advertising to appear among the first results, suspicion of ” espionage “by Amazon to launch its own products, other aggressive business tactics …

“Having a real relationship with your customers” Faced with this, another e-commerce model has developed, this time centered on merchants. It is that of Shopify, in particular. Launched in 2006 in Canada by the German Tobias Lütke, the company offers merchants tools to build their e-commerce site, develop their digital presence and manage their online payments. The ambition is to offer merchants an omnichannel approach revolving around direct sales that allows them to “own” their customers, rather than “rent” them, as is the case with the Amazon marketplace model. Direct selling allows the merchant “to have a real relationship with his customers, to know his client, to have data feedback, to be able to exchange with him, to also be able to be master of the setting he offers”, says Emilie Benoît-Vernay, who has been piloting Shopify’s activity in France since 2018, when Shopify began its international expansion.

For her, e-commerce, whose democratization has been revealed and accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, is today “very anchored in habits, and brands no longer see it as a predation of their physical business, but on the contrary an enrichment”. The habits taken since the health crisis – the withdrawal in store, the reservation of products online, the drive – are thus set to stay. “Technology must be at the service of merchants to enable them to support these societal changes”, emphasizes Emilie Benoît-Vernay.