Shy’m formalizes the original name of his son: “We decided three weeks before the birth”

On January 27, Shy’m gave birth to a little boy, her first child, whom she was expecting so much. The 35-year-old artist and his companion chose to name him Tahoma, a mixed first name whose meaning she has just detailed, in an interview with Women’s Journal published on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The idea of ​​the first name first came on the set of the clip Together, at that moment, Shy’m had decided to call him Tao. “I talk about the name with my stylist, I was still pregnant, and he tells me that his cousin is called Tahoma. Since I had already heard the first name Tao on a few children, I found Tahoma very pretty and poetic.“She learned. What caught her eye was the originality of this first name, itself named Tamara.





“Her daddy and I also have an original first name, so we wanted something a little out of the ordinary. We took a long time to settle on a first name and finally, we decided three weeks before the birth. Tahoma is a first name of Native American origin meaning ‘Snow-capped mountain peak‘“, developed Shy’m with our colleagues.

The diversity of the first name Tahoma and the fact that it ends in an ‘A’ for a boy was a real plus: “I like the idea that it’s not a gendered name. Moreover, it has a bed and a stroller with lots of flowers, it is surrounded by lots of colors and it is true that one might think that it is a girl’s name, but it is a little the case also for the first name of his dad and mine.“Something to flourish in the best conditions.

For the time being, Shy’m has always wanted to respect the privacy and anonymity of little Tahoma’s dad. She nevertheless shares some photos of her baby on social networks, taking care to hide her face.