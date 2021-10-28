Significant traffic dismantled in the West Indies: 17 arrests, 283 reptiles seized

After 18 months of investigations, the environmental police services of the French Biodiversity Office (OFB) and judicial customs conducted a joint operation in Guadeloupe and Martinique, the culmination of a ” meticulous judicial investigation ”against the trafficking of reptiles.

For several months, the departmental services of the French Biodiversity Office (OFB) of Martinique and Guadeloupe have been working jointly with the financial judicial inquiries service (SEJF) with the aim of dismantling reptile trafficking. “A growing phenomenon in the West Indies”, underlines the OFB.

In complementarity with the judicial customs officers (ODJ), the environmental inspectors (IE) investigated for nearly a year and a half, in complete discretion.

This investigation, which benefited from the support of numerous departments, made it possible to identify a group of people engaged in an illegal activity (transport, possession, breeding, marketing, use, falsification of documents, etc.) generating significant profits, OFB reveals in a press release.

17 people were arrested on the two islands. Under the aegis of a magistrate from Fort-de-France, who coordinated this file, the eggs and all living individuals (pythons, boas, monitor lizards, geckos, lizards, etc.) were illegally detained. , were seized. Or a total value of 125,000 euros.

In addition to seizures, offenders face a penalty of up to 3 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 150,000 euros. Some individuals have already been convicted recently for similar facts.

