SNCF strike this Toussaint weekend: No more strike planned on the TGV Atlantique line

By Manon C., Cécile D. Updated October 28, 2021 at 9:57 am Published October 28, 2021 at 9:57 am

The unions called on train drivers on the TGV Atlantique line not to strike this All Saints weekend, from October 29 to November 1, 2021.

Good news for the French who have planned to To go on holiday this All Saints weekend of October 29 to November 1, 2021 : after new negotiations, the trade unions CGT-Cheminots, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots have decided to do not strike.

the unlimited strike notice drivers of the TGV Atlantique line, planned to last each week from Friday noon to Monday noon, has therefore been lifted only for this weekend of All Saints. The strike could well resume the following weekend. Indeed, invited on BFMTV on Friday 22 October, the Sud Rail delegate Fabien Villedieu had indicated his intention to prolong this strike movement “ every weekend until January. “

Trade unions are calling for better working conditions and higher staff salaries. Negotiations between employees and employers are already underway but they have not been successful, according to the management of the SNCF.

The unions denounce “ ever longer dayss ”, while on average, the remuneration of employees is declining. They also complain about the shortage of staff, refusal of leave and a lack of staff. disorganization overall business, which management does not seem to manage to manage.





However, the trains that will run well this All Saints’ weekend should be stormed. Until now, the SNCF has recommended that people who have not yet purchased their ticket to report their trip, if possible. Those whose train has all the same already been canceled this weekend can ” to do refund Where exchange their ticket for another date and this free of charge », Assures the company.

Despite the lifting of the strike notice, traffic disruptions could, despite everything, take place on the lines the TGV INOUI, OUIGO from and to Brittany, the Pays de la Loire, the Center-Val-de-Loire, the New Aquitaine and theOccitania, as well as on the Intercités Nantes / Bordeaux, Bordeaux / Marseilles, Toulouse / Hendaye and on Night intercity.

In all cases, cevery traveler should be personally contacted by mail or by sms ; the SNCF management has promised to inform all passengers concerned whether their train will run or not.