    Solvay accelerates its conversion to green energies

    Business


    INFO LE FIGARO – The chemist will invest 2 billion euros in the transformation of its 110 factories.

    Solvay is accelerating its transformation. The Belgian chemist has set himself the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To achieve this, he will invest 2 billion euros in the transformation of his 110 factories. “This is a new step in our Solvay One planet transformation program, says Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay. Sustainability is no longer negotiable. There is a real sense of urgency today in the face of climate challenges.“After announcing the exit of coal in early 2020 by 2030, the company is therefore going a step further. It also plans a 30% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 (compared to -26% initially forecast).

    To achieve these objectives, Solvay will convert its factories to green energies. Among its levers, the electrification of its processes and the use of clean energies such as solar energy or biomass. In the United States, 17 Solvay factories are already running on solar energy. In total, the group has 36

