Soon six children for CR7: Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins, the Manchester United star striker and Portugal captain, already a father of four, announced on social media on Thursday.

“Glad to tell you that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you”, unveiled the fivefold Ballon d’Or in a post on Instagram, illustrated by a photo of the couple showing an ultrasound.

Liga “I am focused on my work with Al-Sadd”: Xavi calms things down AN HOUR AGO



The footballer’s eldest son, named Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate mother. Seven years later, in June 2017, Ronaldo similarly became the father of twins Eva and Mateo. Born in November 2017, Alana Martina is the first child born from her union with the Spanish Georgina Rodriguez.

In an interview with France Football in 2017, the 36-year-old striker said he wanted seven children. Mission almost accomplished therefore.

Euro (F) Deacon after the Euro draw: “Our goal is clearly to at least go to the final” 2 HOURS AGO