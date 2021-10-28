SpaceX is validated by Roscosmos and could embark cosmonauts under certain conditions

In the interview reported by Space News, if Dimitri Rogozin validates the results obtained by SpaceX, he remains measured as to the prospect of seeing cosmonauts in one of the spacecraft of the American company. Even more, he evokes the hypothesis of an extension of the contract between NASA and Roscosmos for the sending of astronauts to the ISS by Soyuz.

To the question of Ria Novosti ” Will you discuss the issues of a possible extension of the flights of American astronauts on the Russian Soyuz probe? “, Dimitri Rogozin replied:” We will discuss with NASA the possibility of cross flights. Based on the results of these negotiations, we will train the crews. We will select the astronauts who will fly on the Crew Dragon

and those who will fly on the Soyuz. “





This information is more than ever to be taken with a grain of salt, because the next day, in a press conference related in a press release from Roscosmos, Dimitri Rogozin was careful to note that the technology used by SpaceX was not adapted to Russia. In question, the technique of landing which would make too complicated the recovery of the module on the Russian grounds.

With a substantial increase in the price of Soyuz take-off, however, it is hard to imagine NASA once again extending its contract for the employment of the Russian vessel. However, Space Adventure, a company that plans its first space tourism trips for 2023, maintains its confidence in Roscosmos. It is easy to see the outlines of the private economic issues on the far side of the Moon.