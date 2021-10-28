Spain – Airbus A350 forced to land urgently after being struck by a vulture, the impressive image of the hole in the nose of the plane

An Airbus A350 of the Iberia company which provided the link between Bogota (Colombia) and Madrid (Spain) was forced to land in an emergency, this Wednesday, after a black vulture struck the nose of the plane a few minutes away. of landing.

The raptor died instantly and, on the violence of the shock, the nose of the plane was damaged. However, according to Cadena Ser, this is where the aircraft’s radar is located.





Impacto de ave de an A350 este mediodía en #Madrid Barajas pista 32L. A negro buitre, una de las aves más grandes y pesadas de Europa ud83d ude22.

El vuelo ha aterrizado sin novedad. Se ha revisado pista y is transmitted information to the tráfico restaurant in secuencia. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/tie8FBNBgb – ud83d ude37Controladores Aéreos ud83c uddea ud83c uddf8 (@controladores) October 27, 2021

Alerted, the air traffic controllers activated the protocol provided for in this type of situation so that the A350 could land without delay. The plane landed urgently, but ultimately no problem.

Impacts between birds and planes are relatively frequent, says the Cadena Ser, but usually cause little damage. But for imposing raptors like the black vulture, whose wingspan can approach 2.5 meters and which can weigh up to 12 kg, a special protocol has been put in place to allow the planes involved in the incident to land urgently.