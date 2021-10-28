Square Enix and tri-Ace announce Star Ocean the Divine Force for 2022

Raymond

A young man from the non-federated planet of Verguld. He is the captain of the merchant vessel Ydas, of the Lawrence Logistics fleet, a company run by his family. His self-confidence often prompts him to put himself in dangerous situations to help his friends or company, much to the dismay of his crew. Affable by nature, Raymond has a big heart and good business sense. Not being affiliated with the Pangalactic Federation, it is not bound by the Pact for the Preservation of Underdeveloped Planets. Her sincere desire to meet people without taking technological advances into account pleases Laeticia a lot, but generates mistrust in Albaird.

Laeticia

She is the princess of the kingdom of Aucerius, a vast territory of the underdeveloped planet of Aster IV. His radiant and determined personality arouses the admiration of his subjects, but his stilted demeanor swears with his weakness for armor and his extraordinary talent with double blades. Faced with the threat of a neighbor who is a little too intrusive, Laeticia secretly goes in search of a certain individual. During her trip, she meets Raymond, who recently crashed into Aster IV. They agree to help each other and decide to travel together.





Elena

Crew member of the merchant vessel Ydas and Raymond’s first lieutenant. She manages practically all of the on-board operations. His extensive knowledge and detached attitude earned him the complete confidence of both the crew and his captain. Although constantly surprised by Raymond’s tendency to act recklessly, Elena holds him in high regard for his leadership skills.

Albaird

Childhood friend of Laeticia, he is now a knight of the kingdom of Aucerius. Excellent semiomancer, he also wields chakrams to perfection, and his unfailing loyalty to Laeticia means that he never moves away from her. His left arm is covered to the tips of his fingers, and he sometimes makes gestures as if he wanted to protect it. He escorts the princess on her secret journey, and is initially suspicious of Raymond. Reluctant to upset Laeticia, he reluctantly agrees to let him join them.