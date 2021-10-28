State of Play: Little Devil Inside, Star Ocean… PS4 / PS5 show announcements

After a PlayStation Showcase two months ago, Sony is putting the cover back with a State of Play dedicated to games from third-party publishers coming to PS4 and PS5. Although the announcements were not as thunderous as expected, the event allowed us to discover new software to come in the coming months, as well as a nice gameplay sequence for a very enigmatic title. We summarize everything for you.

Sorry to fans of the following licenses, but contrary to rumors, we were not at all entitled to Hogwarts Legacy or Final Fantasy XVI during this State of Play on October 27. The games in the end presented turned out to be much more confidential than expected, enough to disappoint more than one. But for those who love original concepts, there is plenty to do. And we start with a title that has been questioning for a long time, first passed through Steam Greenlight before PlayStation Showcase.

Focus on the amazing Little Devil Inside

With its superb art direction that is both minimalist and colorful, more than one player has been waiting for news from Little Devil Inside. Good pick at the very end of State of Play, where he unveiled a generous sequence of gameplay. The title of the studio Neostream describes itself as a mixture of action, adventure, survival and RPG, in a surreal universe populated by men and creatures with which to interact. In the new video, the hero Billy can be seen traveling alone and accompanied to a strange mansion where he will have to face a big kraken. The opportunity to notice that the software regularly alternates camera angles but also situations, ranging from a fight against skeletons, to a discussion near the fire, through a hard moment with your mount stuck in the snow. In short, a bunch of adventures that will be staged thanks to a world map, where the character appears in the form of a figurine. On the PlayStation Blog, John Choi, who heads the production at Neostream, says there will be more than one means of locomotion, and an emphasis on the feelings of the player. Release scheduled for 2022 on PS4 and PS5. The PC, the Switch and the Xbox had already been mentioned as other potential platforms, but no new information on this subject.

The game isn’t about leveling up the character as quickly as possible and going through all of the content quickly. As such, the pace of the game is designed to try to touch the emotions of the player by giving him enough time and space and allowing him to “take” the different atmospheres. Therefore, no fast travel – John Choi, in charge of production at Neostream, via PlayStation Blog



The return of Star Ocean next year

Finally, during this State of Play, the RPG announcement did not come from Final Fantasy but from Star Ocean. The cult saga of the late 90s will be the subject of a new episode on PS4 and PS5 in 2022, dubbed Star Ocean: The Divine Force. This opus, still published by Square Enix, will immerse players in a sort of space-opera with titanic creatures, in an open world. In the announcement trailer, we can see the hero leap into the void and fly from one end of a canyon to the other. There also appears to be dynamic combat as well as space battles. For now, the scenario remains quite enigmatic, but we know that it will be about two heroes with interconnected destinies.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Announcement Trailer

Free games and ads

Just as amazing as Little Devil Inside, know that Bugsnax will be updated for free at the start of 2022 on PS4 and PS5, called The Isle of Bigsnax. According to the trailer, it will be necessary to prepare an expedition to go to an island and discover much more imposing but still very eccentric creatures. While we’re talking about free content, this State of Play was the opportunity to announce KartRider Drift, a free-to-play Mario Kart-like coming in 2022 on PS4 (it is also possible to register now for a beta). Did you say beta? A trial for King of Fighters XV will also be offered to PlayStation users from November 20 to 22.. On the program: eight characters, “cool” online matches, invitational matches and offline training. The game is scheduled for February 17, 2021.

Finally, we continue with some welcome announcements: the very successful action game Death’s Door will arrive on November 23 on PS4 and PS5 with a small gift in case of pre-order. If you buy it in advance, you will indeed receive Titan Souls, the studio’s previous game, for free. Another little “free” pleasure: First Class Trouble, a sort of crazy 3D Among Us, will arrive on November 2, 2021 on PS4 / PS5 and from the day of its release on PS Plus. Finally, know that the multi-action survival game Let It Die will be entitled to its spiritual sequel called Deathverse: Let it Die, scheduled for summer 2022 on PlayStation. But also that Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach will arrive on December 16, 2021 and that the musical narrative game We Are OFK, based on the eponymous group, will be next year on PS4 / PS5. See you soon for a next State of Play.