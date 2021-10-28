Swindled by a “grazer”, she is robbed of 200,000 euros on Facebook

61-year-old woman was recently the victim of a dating scam via social media in Belgium, media reports 7sur7.be. Her alleged lover took 200,000 euros from her, even pushing her to sell her apartment in Spain.

It all started when the 60-year-old, who had just suffered a painful breakup, met a man from Lille on Facebook. The couple talked a lot. “He told me that I was the woman he wanted to grow old with,” the victim told Belgian media. “I was upset and I believed him. “





A fake surgeon to confirm the lie

Two weeks later, the Frenchman, whom the victim has never seen in person or even on video, asked him to help him pay medical bills for his mother suffering from cancer. The Belgian accepted and sent him 2,500 euros. Two days later, the man asked him again for 7,500 euros for personal health problems.

The sixty-year-old even had the “surgeon” on the phone. The man then invented a story of inheritance that he could only touch on condition of making advances. To help her, the Belgian even went so far as to sell the home she owned in Spain.

Transfer after transfer, the victim was stripped of nearly 200,000 euros. “I have nothing more”, confides the victim of this love scam to the Belgian media. “I silently hope that someone can do something for me. “