Tekori whitewashed, Biarritz furious against the League

The president of Biarritz Olympique Jean-Baptiste Aldigé is currently on all fronts. After tackling David Couzinet regarding a financial dispute, the boss of the BO attacks the National Rugby League. Indeed, the NRL decided to immediately requalify the Toulouse player Iosefa Tekori when the latter had to serve 4 weeks of suspension for “Dangerous play” on the Biarritz hooker Romain Ruffenach evacuated on a stretcher after the tackle of the Samoan giant.

A decision that brought out of its hinges, the president of Biarritz, he got carried away on his Twitter account, citing the LNR: “It is time to review the way some of our bodies operate”

It’s time to review the way some of our bodies operate @LNRofficiel 😡 https://t.co/MJAHRjBXqF – Jean-Baptiste Aldigé (@jbaldige) October 27, 2021