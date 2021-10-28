More

    Tekori whitewashed, Biarritz furious against the League

    Sports


    Zapping Fifteen World Interview Remi Bonfils: Captain in the French team?

    The president of Biarritz Olympique Jean-Baptiste Aldigé is currently on all fronts. After tackling David Couzinet regarding a financial dispute, the boss of the BO attacks the National Rugby League. Indeed, the NRL decided to immediately requalify the Toulouse player Iosefa Tekori when the latter had to serve 4 weeks of suspension for “Dangerous play” on the Biarritz hooker Romain Ruffenach evacuated on a stretcher after the tackle of the Samoan giant.

    A decision that brought out of its hinges, the president of Biarritz, he got carried away on his Twitter account, citing the LNR: “It is time to review the way some of our bodies operate”

    to summarize

    The LNR has decided to clear the Toulouse player Iosefa Tekori with immediate effect. A decision that is not to the taste of the president of the BO, Jean-Baptiste Aldigé who got carried away on his Twitter account.


    Find all the latest rugby news with the World Fifteen.

    Jean-Baptiste Soucasse


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleInflation: after the baguette, gasoline and electricity, the price of beer will increase by at least 15 cents
    Next articleXbox Game Pass: 6 new games today including Age Of Empires IV | Xbox one

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC