Télématin, Thomas Sotto replaced by Damien Thévenot: the reason revealed

Like every morning, the viewers of France 2 had an appointment in front of Telematin to follow the news of this day of October 28, 2021. Their habits were however turned upside down when they discovered that the host Julia Vignali was not accompanied by her partner on the screen, Thomas Sotto. Indeed, the companion of Kad Merad this time presented the show with Damien Thévenot, which we usually find at the helm from Friday to Sunday in duet with Maya Lauqué.

A change that apparently disturbed Julia Vignali. “Hello Damien! Hello everyone ! Welcome to your Télématin. We are on Thursday September 28…“, was she wrong before being taken over by her accomplice:”October! But it goes at a speed! We are almost at Christmas!“.”Oh thank you, thank you! This is crazy. It begins well…“, then replied Julia Vignali embarrassed, but at the same time amused. More seriously, she took care explain the reasons for Thomas Sotto’s absence. “Thomas Sotto will be in charge of the 20 hours. That’s why I’m lucky to have our national Damien Thévenot by my side to help me during these three hours of live“, we learn.





Because yes, before taking the reins of Telematin, Thomas Sotto was the joker of Laurent Delahousse on France 2 since 2017. A role that he therefore continues to ensure during the holidays of his colleague like those of All Saints.

Remember that Thomas Sotto and Julia Vignali have been providing the morning show for France 2 since the start of the school year in September. A morning that they share with Damien Thévenot and Maya Lauqué. These new features were put in place after the big internal crisis that erupted within the editorial staff of Telematin.