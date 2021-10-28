“Télématin”: Why was Thomas Sotto absent this Thursday on France 2?

He was’nt here. This morning, the early risers of France 2 were surprised not to see Thomas Sotto at the co-presentation of “Télématin”, alongside Julia Vignali. Indeed, at the opening of the show, the ex-face of M6 was accompanied by Damien Thévenot, who co-hosts the morning show of La Deux, from Friday to Sunday, with Maya Lauqué.

“Hello Damien! Hello everyone ! Welcome to your ‘Télématin’. We are Thursday, September 28“, began Julia Vignali. Before being taken over by her new animation partner:”October!“.”It begins well !“, joked the presenter. And to explain the absence of her partner:”Thomas Sotto will be in charge of the ’20 Hours’. That’s why I’m lucky to have our national Damien Thévenot by my side to help me during these three hours of live“. Indeed, during the All Saints’ Day holidays, Thomas Sotto takes over the helm of the” 20 Hours “weekend of France 2, in the absence of Laurent Delahousse. puremedias.com offers you to watch the sequence.

Since the start of the school year, “Télématin” has been run by Julia Vignali and Thomas Sotto, who succeed Laurent Bignolas. As for audiences, the morning program of the second channel has, until yesterday, gathered an average of 761,000 viewers in audience, i.e. a market share of 26.1% of individuals aged four and over. , according to Médiamétrie.