tense exchange between Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and JoeyStarr about the rapper’s father in C à vous (VIDEO)

In his book published by Robert Laffont editions, Didier Morville (JoeyStarr’s real name) reveals part of his intimacy and explains how his education has made him his personality. He talks about his father Jean Morville, a violent Martinican, “haughty and loud mouth“, incapable of love towards his son, whom he nevertheless wanted for himself alone and radically cut off from his mother at the age of four by making him believe that she was dead. A childhood in low-rent housing that the rapper, embodied in the cinema in the biopic Supreme, tells in his touching book Little Didier, released October 7.

JoeyStarr’s low-praise portrayal doesn’t satisfy JoeyStarr

Guest of C to you this Thursday, October 28, the artist was precisely questioned about his father by Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. “This book is also the portrait of your father Jean who raised you alone, a competitive flirty, undermined like a milord who spends hours waxing in the bathroom and who listens to the RTL suitcase in the hope of be called, play trifecta and barely speak to you. Selfish, cruel, silent, violent, you live alone with him at your fingertips, in fear of being roused. With the Morvilles, we learn multiplication tables with a belt“, reports the host, before being interrupted by her guest.”So it’s funny because that’s the thing that comes up most often … “, he snaps back. And the presenter cut it off in turn: “Let me finish! “





The host of C to you rebukes the rapper

JoeyStarr continued with his explanation anyway: “But in fact what we do not also say is that he was very handy, he cooked, he was very inventive, well here it is. Above all, he comes from a rural environment, he comes from the BUMIDOM movement (Office for the development of migration in the overseas departments, Editor’s note), and the guy takes it all on the face and especially he …“, and Babeth Lemoine rebukes him again: “Here you have not left me …“. But the actor had not finished. He continues:”He ends up with a kid to raise what, and he did not understand that having children, at some point, you become the supporting role of your life somewhere. (…) I don’t want to be made a closet child at all, we haven’t done anything victimhood at all. We wanted to tell the tribulations of a little boy in the 70s“, he concludes.”At no time do you stand up against him, but you play the eel, he forbids you a lot of things and you do them anyway“, underlines the journalist.”It is characteristic of youth, isn’t it? “, retorts his interlocutor, before getting upset a little: “Well, answer me Babeth, sh * t, I feel like I’m talking to myself. “

Between Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and JoeyStarr, it’s cowardly love

Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine has finally come to the conclusion of her long tirade. “I was going to pay you compliments. This childhood, you had already told it in Poor reputation, a book that overwhelmed me fifteen years ago and that since, I love you unconditionally, that’s what I was going to say JoeyStarr! “” You wanna come and sit on …?“, laughs the latter, referring to another tense exchange during his last visit to the France 5 set in April and during which he had invited the host to”to sit on (his) knees“. The presenter obviously declined her inappropriate invitation. It must be said that between Babeth Lemoine and JoeyStarr, it’s cowardly love. The first time, the rapper had him drink a glass of rum dry, which had well disturbed the host for the rest of her show.And during another interview, it was in the company of Béatrice Dalle that he had rebuffed the presenter after a question about their private life.