The 2021 Ballon d’Or leaked, Benzema ridiculed

The identity of the Ballon d’Or 2021 leaked and Karim Benzema is beaten. The French may have regrets.

This year, the prize for the Ballon d’Or is much more difficult to predict than in previous seasons. Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not the big favorites, as has become a habit for the past ten years. There are many more names in contention this time around, like Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

However, an image that has been leaked has been disseminated on social media and names Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munich striker, as the winner of the 2021 edition. In the aforementioned image, the Poles are at the top of the list with 627 votes, Messi is in second position and Karim Benzema in third. Cristiano Ronaldo appears in ninth position and Luka Modric in twelfth. The top-ranked Spaniard is Barcelona’s Pedri, who is 18th, passing Neymar by one place. The two players who are slated to dominate world football over the next decade, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, are sixth and eighth respectively.





The list of the Ballon d’Or 2021 according to this leak:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Leo Messi (PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

N ‘Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester.United)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Gianluiggi Donnarumma (PSG)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Neymar (PSG)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)