The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Savoie are considering a candidacy for the Olympic Winter Games 2030

Our colleagues from Dauphiné Libéré revealed on Thursday that “The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Savoie would actively work on a candidacy for the Olympic Winter Games by 2030”. The daily reveals that a discreet meeting on the subject was held last Saturday in Moutiers, with the participation of the mayors of the municipalities where the sites of the 1992 Olympic Games in Albertville are still in working order. The information was confirmed to our colleagues by the president of the region Laurent Wauquiez, who mentions “A candidacy from the Alps, from Mont-Blanc to the Vercors”.
Brigitte Henriques is “not aware”
Present at the Maison de la Radio on Thursday for the presentation of Sport en Seine organized by Radio France, France Télévisions and L’Équipe, the president of the national Olympic committee Brigitte Henriques said no “Not to be aware”. “It’s you who teach me”, she said. Asked about the possibility of submitting such a candidacy, she stressed that “We first had to organize those for 2024”.
A project that has little chance of success
A possible Savoyard candidacy for 2030 would have little chance of success, especially if it is as fragmented as Laurent Wauquiez indicates. First, because it is hard to imagine the IOC granting France the organization of two Olympic Games in the space of six years. Secondly, because the IOC has already started discussions with several cities which have expressed their interest: Barcelona, Sapporo and Salt-Lake City. Vancouver is carrying out feasibility studies and the Ukrainian city of Lviv has expressed interest. From now on, it is a commission of future hosts which studies the candidatures and presents a choice which is then endorsed by the IOC session.