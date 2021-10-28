The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and Savoie are considering a candidacy for the Olympic Winter Games 2030

A project that has little chance of success

A possible Savoyard candidacy for 2030 would have little chance of success, especially if it is as fragmented as Laurent Wauquiez indicates. First, because it is hard to imagine the IOC granting France the organization of two Olympic Games in the space of six years. Secondly, because the IOC has already started discussions with several cities which have expressed their interest: Barcelona, ​​Sapporo and Salt-Lake City. Vancouver is carrying out feasibility studies and the Ukrainian city of Lviv has expressed interest. From now on, it is a commission of future hosts which studies the candidatures and presents a choice which is then endorsed by the IOC session.