The beautiful story of Victoria Sio, the singing voice of the film “Aline” inspired by the life of Celine Dion

It’s the small (and beautiful) story within the big one. In the movie Aline directed by Valérie Lemercier who interprets the life of Celine Dion there and is released in theaters on November 10, singer Victoria Sio doubles Valérie Lemercier for the singing scenes. If she does not appear onscreen, the former member of the Sun King delivers a brilliant work in the shadows which gives an extra soul to the fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion.

This adventure started a bit by chance. “I was seated next to Bruno Berberes (casting director of The Voice) at a friend’s concert and he asked me to do a demo of two Celine Dion songs for him. I didn’t understand why he was asking me this and I found his request weird, but I sent him this and I was soon called back by the music production of the film. Aline. I do other tests and there they explain to me that they are looking for a voice that is close to Celine Dion without quite imitating her, because it is impossible. Two months later, they called me to tell me that I had been chosen among 50 singers “, says Victoria Sio.

The sequel looks like a fairy tale for the singer born in Lyon. She begins a close collaboration with Valérie Lemercier. “There were three months in the studio and Valérie was always present by my side to help me play during the singing scenes”. Two singing teachers, a Quebecer and an American, also urge her to get as close as possible to Celine Dion’s accent for songs performed in English.

Very professional at first, her collaboration with Valérie Lemercier turned into a strong friendship. “Just before our interview, I was posting a message on social networks to thank Valérie who invites me to previews and who also took me to Cannes. Who takes the singing voice of a film at Cannes ?”, congratulates the thirty-something. She now hopes to see her solo career explode thanks to this role.

Victoria Sio released on October 8 an EP (a musical format halfway between the single and the album) entitled “Tout est bon là” which follows her single “Belle à moche”. This EP was co-produced and arranged by artist Mosimann. “These are songs that I composed and that I wanted to hear to the public. People know me for my dubbing, but don’t necessarily know how much energy I can get in my own songs.”, she slips.









Victoria Sio (right) in the middle of a working session with Valérie Lemercier during the shooting of the film “Aline”. (DR)

After going backstage on the set ofAline, what is his take on this highly anticipated film? “I have seen several times Aline and each time I come out with the banana. It’s a film that fills people’s hearts. We want to have this Dion family (who responds to the last name God in the film) In our lifes. We want to have an agent like Guy-Claude (René Angélil), Celine Dion’s manager and deceased husband). Celine Dion comes out of nowhere and becomes an international star. It’s a fairy tale and Valérie Lemercier tells it with great tenderness “, judge Victoria Sio.

By pushing the door of the castings or by recording her songs in the studio, the French singer also dreams of knowing a Celine Dion-like destiny one day. “If a René Angélil could land in my life, I say yes! This is also life, luck, the right door that opens. Perhaps this film will give me my chance”.

The film Aline is to be seen at the cinema from Wednesday 10 November.