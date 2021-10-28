The best element of GTA V will indeed be in the new game of Rockstar

While the output of GTA: The Trilogy fast approaching, may the remaster of GTA V will point the tip of its nose next March, and speculation swells around GTA VI, new information has just reached us, and it seems very serious this time around.

First trailer for the end of the year?

Rumors around GTA VI thread like pearls over time. Locations, new characters, plot, release date, almost everything has been scrutinized. Yet still nothing to eat, or almost. 11 years after the release of GTA V, it is logical that the fans lose patience, and finally want to be certain.

For its part, Rockstar still intends to capitalize on the success of its 5th opus a little further. The game has been released on three generations of consoles, and will be on next-gen next March. In addition, regular updates further enrich its content.

However, we have learned that Rockstar was going to publicly announce GTA VI, with a first trailer scheduled either for November or December. In addition, these first visuals would confirm a return (already widely mentioned) to Miami, home of GTA: Vice City.

The Next Episode

Today, here is a new treat to put in your mouths. And this one seems much more serious. According to rapper Snoop Dogg, new rap sounds will be added to the soundtrack of one of the licensed games. Indeed, according to the rapper, Dr. Dre is reportedly currently in the studio recording new songs. This is in any case what he announced to the magazine Rolling Stone.





I know he’s making great music right now. And part of his music is related to the GTA game that is going to be released. So I think that’s the way his music will be broadcast, through the GTA video game.

The announcement remains unclear as to the game in question. This “next GTA game“is it the long awaited 6th opus? Or is it talking about GTA The Trilogy, which is truly the next game to be released (November 11). We know all the same that the two rappers are close, in particular by their musical collaboration of always, which gives weight to this information.

Who will be promoted?

Especially since Dr. Dre is preparing a new album, called Detox, for a few years. As such, it would be possible that certain titles appear on the radios of the cult license. Yet the release of GTA VI will not take place before 2025, unlike GTA The Trilogy, which will be released on November 11. For the sake of promotion, he seems more likely that Dre will place a few of his tracks on The Trilogy. Suppose the album will be finished by 2025, the promotional effect will be all the more obsolete. We also know that the two rappers collaborated together on San Andreas, through the titles Nuthin ‘But A “G” Thang, F * ck Wit Dre and Deep Cover.

Another possibility would be that ofproduct placement not for The Trilogy, but for the remaster of GTA V scheduled for March 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Regardless, it’s always good to see good old Dre on the soundtrack of a GTA, whatever. Case to be followed in the coming weeks therefore.