the Blue with Italy, Belgium and Iceland

After their last two cards in qualifying for the 2023 World Cup last week (11-0 against Estonia on Friday and 5-0 against Kazakhstan on Tuesday), the Blues became aware, Thursday, October 28, of their opponents in the phase of groups of the next Euro 2022. They will face Italy, Belgium and Iceland in Group D.

From the Manchester Warehouse, just next to Old Trafford, representatives of the France team attended the draw for the competition which will be held from July 6 to 31 in England. Seeded and present in hat 1 just like the host country, Germany and the Netherlands, France inherits a group a priori within its reach.

Wendie Renard’s teammates will start their adventure against the Italians (July 10) before challenging their Belgian neighbors (July 14). The Blue will then play their last meeting against Iceland (July 18) before reaching, if all goes well, the quarter-finals.

Italy, up and quarter-finalist of the last World Cup, is the most serious opponent. Belgium, first in their qualifying group, have never made it through the group stage at Euro. Iceland reached quarters in 1995 and 2014.





The quarter-finals, it is precisely at this stage of the competition that the Habs fell against England in 2017. Enough to feed a great revenge next summer and go and win a first major trophy in the history of the French women’s team.

In group A, the host country will face Austria, semi-finalist in 2017, opening on July 6 at Old Trafford, then Norway, titled in 1987 and 1993 and Northern Ireland, novice in the final phase.

The Dutch title holders, led by Barcelona European champions Viviane Miedema and Lieke Martens, will face Sweden, a finalist in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, against Russia and Switzerland in Group C.

Group B is stronger with Germany, eight times titled, Denmark, finalist of the last edition, and Spain, with several Barcelona crowned European champions in club this year, and Finland.

The draw for the 16 selections participating in the Women’s Euro 2022:

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland