The Champs-Elysées reserved for pedestrians this Sunday, October 31, 2021

By Caroline J. Photos by My B. Posted on October 28, 2021 at 8:06 am

The Champs-Elysées are reserved for pedestrians one Sunday per month. The opportunity to discover the most beautiful avenue in the world in a different way and to take a selfie in front of the Arc de Triomphe without a car to spoil the picture. Next meeting this Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Usually the pedestrianization of the Champs-Elysées takes place every first Sunday of the month. Exceptionally, the City of Paris let it be known that the pedestrianization of the Champs-Élysées is shifted to October 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the unprecedented chase organized for the D-1000 before the Games. Best of all, the pedestrian zone is extended to the roundabout of the star, including rue de Tilsitt. Note also that the streets of Tilsitt and Presbourg will be closed between the Marceau and Friedland avenues from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paris 2024: a chase on the Champs-Élysées with an Olympic champion

The Club Paris 2024 is organizing on Sunday October 31, 2021 an unprecedented chase race that takes place on the Champs-Élysées, in order to win a bib for the Marathon pour Tous. 2000 runners will have the privilege of participating in the 5 km race on the most beautiful avenue in the world, with an Olympic champion of the discipline, Eliad Kipchoge. [Lire la suite]



As a reminder, with ” Paris Breathe», The City of Paris hopes to reduce emissions of fine particles. And since October 2018, the car-free perimeter has extended to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th arrondissements of Paris , allowing pedestrians to take full advantage of the center of the capital.

The antipollution plan has therefore not finished gaining momentum, leading to traffic restrictions for older cars and trucks, since July 2017.

Note that on this occasion, some take the opportunity to promote green tourism, paving the way for many good deals. Photoshoots in the middle of the most beautiful avenue in the world, breathtaking photos from the top of the Arc de Triomphe, picnics in the middle of the avenue …

The opportunity to discover new outing spots and to survey the most beautiful avenue in the world without a car and breathing healthier air! Want to find out what awaits you in the surroundings? We reveal the sites where you can go out on the Champs Élysées withtipsculture, shopping or gourmet addresses.