The Crypto Shiba Inu Brutally Collapses by 35% in 2 hours, is the party over? By Investing.com

Investing.com – After hitting a new all-time high at $ 0.00008846 this morning, bringing its month-to-date rise to over 1,100%, the crypto suffered a sharp correction on Thursday morning, with a recent low at $ 0.00005713.

The SHIB thus lost more than 35% in about 2 hours, its biggest correction in a long time, knowing that the cryptocurrency was progressing almost without a break since October 23 before that, as part of a wider bullish movement that started in Beginning of the month.

However, despite the magnitude and speed of the correction displayed by the Shiba Inu this morning, the hourly chart still shows a bullish bias for the SHIB, as seen in the chart attached to this article.

We can also see on the hourly chart that the 50 hour moving average seems to have stopped the correction of the Shiba Inu, for now.

Recall that the rise of the Shiba Inu, which posted a gain of more than 1120% since the beginning of the month on its record this morning, has accelerated sharply in recent days, in particular because of hopes and speculations on a near inclusion of cryptocurrency in the offer of online broker Robinhood.

Coming back to the correction displayed by the Shiba Inu in recent hours, it should be noted that it brought the SHIB back to 9th place in the ranking of the most important cryptocurrencies.

Earlier today, the Shiba Inu had climbed to 7th position in the standings.