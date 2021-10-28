More

    The Crypto Shiba Inu Brutally Collapses by 35% in 2 hours, is the party over? By Investing.com

    Investing.com – After hitting a new all-time high at $ 0.00008846 this morning, bringing its month-to-date rise to over 1,100%, the crypto suffered a sharp correction on Thursday morning, with a recent low at $ 0.00005713.

    The SHIB thus lost more than 35% in about 2 hours, its biggest correction in a long time, knowing that the cryptocurrency was progressing almost without a break since October 23 before that, as part of a wider bullish movement that started in Beginning of the month.

    However, despite the magnitude and speed of the correction displayed by the Shiba Inu this morning, the hourly chart still shows a bullish bias for the SHIB, as seen in the chart attached to this article.

    We can also see on the hourly chart that the 50 hour moving average seems to have stopped the correction of the Shiba Inu, for now.

    Recall that the rise of the Shiba Inu, which posted a gain of more than 1120% since the beginning of the month on its record this morning, has accelerated sharply in recent days, in particular because of hopes and speculations on a near inclusion of cryptocurrency in the offer of online broker Robinhood.

    Coming back to the correction displayed by the Shiba Inu in recent hours, it should be noted that it brought the SHIB back to 9th place in the ranking of the most important cryptocurrencies, just ahead of the.

    Earlier today, the Shiba Inu had climbed to 7th position in the standings, ahead and even from.


    Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

    Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


