The darling Lucas Paqueta declares his love for OL

The X factor. With 4 goals and 2 assists since the start of the season in Ligue 1, Lucas Paqueta (24) is the man who makes the difference at Olympique Lyonnais. The public is not mistaken and has made it their favorite. Present this Thursday at noon at a press conference, the Brazilian thanked his supporters for their support and affection. “I am very happy when I live in Lyon, the warmth of the supporters gives me more responsibility, I hope to do my best to meet their expectations and help the team achieve its goals”, he blurted out before continuing.

“I understand the public’s affection for me, but to be honest, I don’t know how to measure it, even though I sometimes get goosebumps in the stadium, on the pitch. I am very happy. I want to do my best, keep it up. That’s why they love me so I have to keep doing this. I thank them ”, he said. The international Auriverde (25 caps, 2 goals) then tried to explain the sparkling form he has been holding in recent months in the Rhone jersey.





“I don’t want to stop here”

“I think I’ve always worked a lot, always been focused. My experience in Milan has served me a lot, I have become a better player, a better man. The atmosphere, the affection, the friends here gave me confidence. I feel at peace at home with my family. And I can enter happy, it shows on the field too », he blurted out, assuring, however, that he could do even better. “I’m at my best but I don’t want to stop here, I still want to look better, every day in training, in every game”, he confided.

And while the supporters fear a possible departure, the attacking midfielder, under contract until June 2025, has been very clear. “I have already said that I am very happy here, I am living the most important moment of my career, I want it to last as long as possible. I want to play the Champions League with Lyon, even if there are other goals this year. I am happy, I feel good. I thank Juninho and the president for their support. I want to continue having fun here because I feel very good ”, he concluded. Something to reassure everyone. For the moment.