the early summary of episode 1046 of Friday, October 29

Friday October 29 in Tomorrow belongs to us, where Carole Bianic will arrive to play a lawyer… Damien (Adrien Rob reveals the astonishing coincidence between his character and his private life) confirms to Martin that it is indeed the blood of Marjorie Collet which was found in his apartment. When Karim (Samy Gharbi has considered leaving the series) discovers the identity of the victim and the main suspect, Jim, he hides from Martin knowing them. Georges can’t get over it and asks her to tell the truth. “Here, my priority is Anna. If that bastard killed his wife, he could go after her too.”, answers Karim before leaving. At home, Anna (Maud Baecker confides in “the whirlwind of nightmares” what her character will live) receives photos of her, with a note from Jim on the back of one of them. Karim arrives and asks him if Jim is at home, before telling him the news. Anna is in shock!

Sandrine bids farewell to Victoire and two teens get closer

It’s time to say goodbye to Victoire and Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini announces her departure and her “other life“which begins). The doctor thanks her mother for coming to her aid. The two women have tears in their eyes. Victoire (Solène Hébert reveals her request to which Joffrey Platel has never given in) announces to Sandrine that she has a date with the liked man on the dating app. “If so, he’s the man of your life!” Victoire is more pragmatic: “No, it’s a one night stand. See it clearly as a one night stand, a technical check…” She worries that the man is afraid of his scar, as big as “the San Andreas fault”. Sandrine leaves, not without telling her “I love you” and to have made him promise to call him at the slightest problem.





Jahia, on her sister’s advice, takes the first step towards Jordan, to work on their presentation. She suggests that he stop taking the lead and provoking himself constantly. And that they each do their part on their own. They still exchange several text messages.

Without knowing it, Victoire is sleeping with Benjamin, the new pediatrician at the hospital!

Martin learns from Nourredine that Marjorie had filed a handrail against Anna! The two policemen arrest Jim as he leaves his hotel. Martin asks Karim for the truth, who ends up telling him everything he knows. He agrees to leave him on the case. In questioning, Jim (who is the actor Nicolas Baisin?) Recounts his argument with Marjorie. Martin notices that he is talking about her in the past tense, that he is hurt and finds him confused. Georges announces to Martin that Marjorie’s car has been found in the middle of the scrubland.

Victoire, under the name of Mylène, meets her date at the Spoon. The young woman is very cash, evoking “an ass plan”. The man is surprised and speechless. “That’s good, because I didn’t want to discuss at all”, she replies, before suggesting that he take the next step, at the hotel. As they kiss on the bed, Victoire stops, then shows her her scar. Not enough to impress her, he finds her beautiful and starts kissing her again.

After having made love, Victoire gets dressed and leaves, thinking that she will never see him again. However, later in the hospital, she was amazed when Flore (why Anne Caillon kissed Sharon Stone) introduced her to the new pediatrician. What is her surprise to meet her “date” in a white blouse! This is Benjamin Ventura, the new pediatrician (played by Alexandre Varga). “It’s funny, I have the impression that we have already seen each other”, he smiles. The start of a new serious relationship for Victoire?

Did Anna kill Marjorie?

The police haven’t located Marjorie’s phone. On the other hand, the trunk of his car is stained with blood. Martin orders a beat to try to find the body. Damien also finds a blond hair … Martin is convinced that it is Anna’s. He agrees all the same to wait for the results of the lab to summon her, as Karim asks him to. When Martin asks Damien where the tests are, the results show: it is indeed Anna’s hair!