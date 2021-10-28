The Facebook company changes its name to become “Meta”

Mark Zuckerberg wants to dissociate the name of his group from that of its flagship application. A decision that comes in the midst of a crisis for the company.

Don’t say “Facebook” anymore, but “Meta”, at least when you talk about Facebook as a group with various social networks. On October 28, during the Facebook Connect virtual conference, Mark Zuckerberg announced the name change, believing that the term Facebook was too closely linked to that of the platform of the same name, launched in 2004.

Meta, for “beyond”

For users of Facebook – the social network, nothing has changed: this development only concerns the name of the parent company, which also owns Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, or even Oculus virtual reality headsets.





As explained by the founder of the company, the word “Meta” echoes the Greek term which means “beyond”. This is a direct reference to the future that Facebook wants to build, based on the “metaverse”, a virtual world that can be visited using augmented reality or virtual reality glasses.

If this development is reminiscent of that of the Google group – baptized Alphabet since 2015, it comes at a critical time for Mark Zuckerberg’s group.

For several weeks, the company has been facing daily revelations about some of its practices, in particular concerning major flaws in the moderation of fake news or online hatred. The information is based on internal documents sent to the press by the former employee Frances Haugen.

His other Instagram application is also targeted. The platform teams are said to have learned of its deleterious effects on adolescent mental health through internal studies, without taking adequate measures.