the father of the famous actor died, swept away by illness …

Sad day for Kad Merad. The famous actor is indeed in mourning after the death of his father Rémy Merad. According to the first information communicated by our colleagues from Midi Libre this Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the man would indeed have died after a long illness. After this announcement, tributes and expressions of affection have obviously not failed as Objeko invites you to find out.

Kad Merad: today the actor mourns his father faded away

A much appreciated man

If Kad Merad has over the years become a leading actor known for his humor and for his broad smile, today the actor does not have the heart to laugh. Indeed, his father Mohamed Merad, said Rémy, has just passed away on October 27, 2021 after a very long fight against an illness which unfortunately ended up overwhelming him. Arrived in France at the age of 16 to work as a worker in a company that manufactured freight cars, the man quickly found happiness by marrying Janine Béguin, hairdresser by profession. After living for a time in the region of Saint-Étienne, they subsequently moved to the Loire before settling in Essonne.

Of this union will be born four children: Kaddour who will become Kad Merad, but also Karim, Reda and a sister named Yasmina. Sons and a daughter who will make the father of the family very happy and very proud, in particular thanks to the man who has today become one of the most popular actors in France. Rémy Merad will indeed have had the chance to see his son Kad experience a meteoric rise since his debut on Yes FM, a radio station on which he will meet Olivier Baroux his future partner. A duo which for many years will make the heyday of radio, television, but also cinema.

Numerous tributes

Installed close to Beauvoisin in the Gard for several years, Kad Merad’s father therefore died at the end of October, as reported by the regional newspaper Midi Libre. A man well known in the region and who leaves behind a large number of friends in deep sadness. It must be said that the man was very active, especially at the associative level. It was like this member of the bullfighting club Lou Coasaque or even the Happy Ball. The president of this club did not fail to pay tribute to him by publishing a long message in the press.





Indeed, Joseph Bianco wanted to pay tribute to the memory of Rémy Merad, a man who is obviously very appreciated: “It’s more than a member of our club that we are losing, it’s a friend. Rémy had been made redundant for several years, he was a very open man who contributed to a good atmosphere for the group. He was also a bon vivant. His presence was daily at the bowling alley. We will miss him “. In summary, Kad Merad’s father seems to leave behind great memories for all those who may have known him from near or far.

A silence

For his part, Kad Merad seems to live the beginning of his mourning in the greatest discretion. Neither the family of the deceased nor the actor have actually spoken for the moment after this death. Nevertheless, the actor will certainly be able to count on a large number of his fans to support him in this difficult time. We must indeed remember how much the artist has been truly appreciated by the public for many, many years now. Even if today, he is only episodically alongside his lifelong accomplice Olivier Baroin, Kad Merad has managed to forge an incredible solo career. His filmography is indeed rather impressive with remarkable participations in several of the greatest successes of French cinema.

Indeed, over time Kad Merad will have the chance to appear in the casting of real boxes like The chorists in 2004 and of course in Welcome to the Ch’tis by Dany Boon. A feature film in which he played this postman from Marseille who never imagined finding himself in the north of France. However, Kad Merad does not stop at comedy and will also demonstrate a real aptitude for interpreting more dramatic or darker characters. On the side of his private life, he will know a very good relationship with the writer Emmanuelle Cosso with whom he will have a named son, Kalil born in 2004. But since 2014, the actor has then found love in the arms of the famous host Julia Vignali with which he is still today.



