the first reviews of the Netflix film have fallen

Army of Thieves, the Netflix spin-off ofArmy of the dead, it is immediately seen, immediately discarded according to the first American reviews.

Army of the Dead, we have the impression that it’s very far from us and at the same time very close, especially because the pain of viewing is still bitter. Zack Snyder’s bloated, grayish catharsis was a moderate success given its budget ($ 90 million) and the wait that preceded it, but the film still managed to make it into Netflix’s top 10. Easy when you have Dave Bautista and a zombie tiger in the same trailer…

In any case, the platform obviously relies a lot on Army of the Dead to become a giga mega killer death franchise. The feature film will thus have the right to a prequel in the form of an animated series. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and from this Friday, October 29, subscribers to the stop sign color platform will be able to discover Army of Thieves, another prequel and spin-off on the character of Dieter, theArmy of the Dead played by Matthias Schweighöfer.

Ocean’zero pointed

In this prequel, as the zombie contamination gradually spreads across the world, Dieter, a simple bank employee, is recruited by Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel), a mysterious woman who hires him to help him rob a series of safes along with a team of top-flight thieves. All while being tracked down by Jonathan Cohen as a devious Interpol agent.

A scenario with many robberies, but not many zombies, which has visibly slipped on American criticism with the fluidity of ether or fuel oil according to the opinions. Army of Thieves collects a provisional score of 48/100 according to the ten reviews on the page Metacritic, or the same note as …Venom : Let There Be Carnage (you do what you want with this information). The adventures of robbers without zombies would thus be perfectly forgettable, an adjective more or less insulting according to the critics. Small overview.

Perfect Crossover between 7th Company and Elusive

“Overall, the film is much less sophisticated, relying too often on forced humor, but it is clever and remarkably playful entertainment. “ The Hollywood Reporter

“Army of Thieves would rather delve deeper into their Heist movie DNA than anything else (included, Unfortunately, the romantic comedy alchemy that the film seeks to install between Sebastian and Gwendoline). What gives unique heists, smart, at a steady pace, big turnarounds, important revelations and very elaborate chase scenes. ” IndieWire

“Army of the Thieves is one of those bombastic Netflix action movies, joyful, imaginative, with, in that case, a romantic heart. ” Variety





Pandora Papers: the movie

“Snyder lacks the experienced flair in directing, but Amry of Thieves is still a fun heist movie that makes a character who already was even more endearing.” Total Film

“Without being devoid of charm, Army of the Thieves’ biggest weakness lies in a muddled hybrid between a horror film and a heist film, which further confuses the target audience the film intended. beyond Snyder’s most ardent fans. ” IGN

“Army of Thieves, a classic heist film and prequel to Zack Snyder’s dingy zombie getaway that was Zack Snyder’s Army of The Dead, follows in that film’s footsteps without ever improving it or simply taking back its lighter elements, including its chases and all his circus around trunk hacking. ” The Wrap

Partials in L1 of chest piercers

“If you squint really hard and devote a good deal of your mental energy to sorting your laundry, yes Army of Thieves is pretty cool. But it’s also kind of bland, programmatic and sad. If that’s the kind of. Instant franchise content that the streaming giants think their audiences want or need, we are definitely doomed. ” The Globe and The Mail

“Matthias Schweighöfer falls into the caricature, never managing to justify why his story deserves more attention than the spectacle of the dead rising to feed on the living.” Slant

Army of Thieves don’t we fight a bit about steaks?

Immediately consumed, immediately forgotten: Army of Thieves would therefore be a fast-food entertainment, which is digested faster than the popcorn swallowed up in front of it. Nothing new on the horizon after all. Just a certain sadness not to see any comments on our national Jonathan Cohen, finally rose to a world-level celebrity by embodying the classic villainous French character who pisses everyone off. We believe in you Marc.