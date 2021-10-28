The France team will face Italy, Belgium and Iceland in Euro 2022

Group B, the most advanced

In the other groups, England, the host country, will face Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. Group B promises to be the toughest with Germany, which has the record for winning the Euro (8/13), Denmark, finalist of the last edition, Spain 10th in the FIFA rankings, and Finland. . The Netherlands, title holders, will be opposed to Sweden, a finalist unfortunately of the last Olympics, to Russia and Switzerland in a group C where the first two places seem promised to the Dutch and the Swedes.