The France team will face Italy, Belgium and Iceland in Euro 2022

Les Bleues know their opponents for Euro 2022. The France team, placed in group D, will face Italy, Belgium and Iceland during the group stage of the continental tournament to be held in England from 6 to July 31st.
Les Bleues remain in seven matches without losing against the Italians, 14th in the FIFA rankings, whose last victory against the France team (3-1) dates back to October 14, 2000 in a friendly. Since then, the Blue have signed four wins and three draws, the last draw dating back to January 2018, in a friendly, in Marseille (1-1).
The French will also find Belgium, 19th in the FIFA rankings, which they have beaten in their last six encounters. The last victory of the Belgians (3-1) against the France team dates back to May 1985 in qualifying for the Euro.
Finally, the Blue will play against Iceland, 16th in the FIFA rankings, as in Euro 2017. The French won 1-0 thanks to a penalty converted by Eugénie Le Sommer. In eleven confrontations, the France team lost only once against that of Iceland (0-1), in June 2007, in qualifying for the Euro. The Blue have a flattering record of nine wins and a draw against the Icelanders.
The France team will play their first match on Sunday July 11 in Rotherham against Italy. Les Bleues will then face Belgium on Thursday July 15 in Manchester before returning to Iceland on Monday July 19 in Rotherham. In the event of qualification for the quarters, the players of Corinne Deacon could find the Netherlands or Sweden.
Group B, the most advanced
In the other groups, England, the host country, will face Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. Group B promises to be the toughest with Germany, which has the record for winning the Euro (8/13), Denmark, finalist of the last edition, Spain 10th in the FIFA rankings, and Finland. . The Netherlands, title holders, will be opposed to Sweden, a finalist unfortunately of the last Olympics, to Russia and Switzerland in a group C where the first two places seem promised to the Dutch and the Swedes.
England
Austria
Norway
North Ireland
Germany
Denmark
Spain
Finland
Netherlands
Sweden
Russia
Swiss
France
Italy
Belgium
Iceland