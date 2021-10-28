The French Lhyfe and the American Plug Power join forces to build “green” hydrogen plants in Europe

An alternative to the electric battery for cars, green hydrogen has become a key element in economic stimulus plans across Europe. But it is still expensive to produce. Also, for Lhyfe, a French SME company specializing in production, the internationalization strategy goes hand in hand with the means to lower these costs. After raising 50 million euros this summer in series A, the company founded in 2017 in Nantes announces that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with its American counterpart Plug Power in order to jointly build “green” hydrogen production plants in Europe. Objective: to supply up to 130 tonnes per day in total, by 2025, ie the equivalent of the consumption “of the buses of several large French cities” affirms Lhyfe on Wednesday.

The number of factories and their location have not yet been communicated.

The hydrogen produced will provide “green” fuel to heavy vehicles, such as buses or trucks, Thomas Créach, technical director of Lhyfe, told AFP. This pooling of resources should also enable it to achieve its objective of lowering costs. De 12 to 15 euros per kilo, at the pump today, at 8 euros or 9 euros, has committed Lhyfe.

Hydrogen offers a range of several hundred kilometers for a few minutes at the pump, and only releases water vapor. Thus, cinq to six kilos of hydrogen would make it possible to travel 500 to 600 kilometers.

In September, Lhyfe inaugurated its first industrial production site for “green” hydrogen from wind energy in Vendée. It can produce 300kg of hydrogen per day to power around fifty heavy vehicles.

It aims for a turnover of 2.5 million euros in 2023 via the sale of hydrogen.

Up to 500 tonnes of hydrogen per day produced

In addition, the two companies announced the start of a feasibility study for the construction of a 1 GW site, which could produce up to 500 tonnes of hydrogen per day.

The climatic weight depends on the way in which it is extracted: only “green” hydrogen, produced from green electricity, is neutral or close to carbon neutrality, since it does not depend on fossil fuels for its production.

Plug Power, for its part, has set up a “hydrogen highway” including 165 refueling stations in North America for businesses and institutions, recalled its CEO, Andy Marsh, quoted in the press release.





Plug Power is listed on the Nasdaq and employs nearly 1,000 people. To date, Lhyfe employs 60 people but intends to double its workforce in 2022.

Among its partners and funders, the French have surrounded themselves with Noria, Ovive (Les Saules Group), Ouest Croissance, Océan Participations and SEM Vendée Energie). It saw the arrival of the investment fund Swen Capital Partners and the Banque des Territoires.

