the French Pediatric Society calls for limiting the contact of babies with adults

As the bronchiolitis epidemic spreads in France, the president of the French Pediatric Society advises to avoid exposing children under two months to many people.

Health authorities are warning: the bronchiolitis epidemic is already affecting 11 of the 13 regions of metropolitan France, and the last two, Brittany and Corsica, should soon join them. It could be very strong this year, after a blank year due to Covid-19.

Invited on Franceinfo this Thursday, the president of the French Pediatric Society Christèle Gras-Le Guen advises “to limit visits to the circle of very close adults, not sick”. In addition, if the parents show symptoms of a winter illness, she advises them to wear a mask.

Avoid crowded places

Just like large family reunions, the head of the pediatric emergency department at Nantes University Hospital advises against taking her child under two months old to places “where viruses circulate a lot”, such as supermarkets or public transport.

The recommendation particularly applies to babies under two months of age. Indeed, it is during this period that the children contract “serious forms of the disease”, specifies Christèle Gras-Le Guen.





“In the event of the appearance of the first symptoms of bronchiolitis which are cough, fever, obstruction of the nose and sometimes difficulty in breathing, only children under 2 months of age should consult the emergency room because it is more often recommended to do so. hospitalize a few hours or a few days for monitoring and treatment of symptoms, “says the French Pediatric Society on its site.

As emergencies are overloaded, other children (especially when symptoms are mild) must be looked after by their general practitioner or pediatrician.

Split the child’s meals

In a press release, the association provides a lot of advice. In addition to limiting social contacts before 2 months, she encourages parents to “wash their hands before and after handling the baby”, to “avoid entering a community before 3 months”, as in a nursery for example, to respect the vaccination schedules or isolate the child from his siblings if the other children are sick.

The French Pediatric Society specifies that “respiratory physiotherapy has not been recommended by the HAS since 2019, bronchodilators and corticosteroids have no effect and cough suppressants are contraindicated”. However, she recommends dividing meals and unclogging the nose.