the French Pediatric Society recommends “limiting visits to the circle of very close adults”

It is necessary “limit visits to the circle of very close adults, not sick”, recommended Christèle Gras-Le Guen, president of the French Pediatric Society, and head of the pediatric emergency department of the Nantes University Hospital, Thursday, October 28 on franceinfo, while bronchiolitis continues to progress in France. 11 of the 13 metropolitan areas are on red alert, and more than a thousand children under two were hospitalized last week.

Christèle Gras-Le Guen also advises, “as far as possible”, not to take public transport, not to go to the supermarket or restaurants with the babies, and to avoid big family celebrations.

franceinfo: We are heading towards an epidemic of what level this year, after a white year 2020, thanks to barrier gestures?

Christèle Gras-Le Guen: Last year, we realized that when adults were protected, children did not catch viruses. While the little ones were not masked and had no barrier gestures to respect. Today, the idea would be to be able to protect children, as we asked to protect their elders. Common sense measures are needed to protect children from viruses, and therefore limit visits to the circle of very close adults, and especially non-sick adults. If the parents fall ill, they must wear a mask to avoid infecting the child, while the virus is eliminated.

You also say that you should not go shopping, take public transport or go to a restaurant with your baby …





Absolutely. These are indeed places where viruses circulate a lot, and which have absolutely no interest for a young child under two months. As far as possible, you have to organize yourself to avoid places where there are a lot of people, and of course also big family celebrations. You can see the grandparents, but if the elders are sick, it’s probably not a good time. You have to wait until everyone is in good shape. But we are not at all in the same measures as for the Covid-19. It is not a question of confining oneself. We just have to keep these children safe from viruses, as long as they are strong enough to be able to resist them. It is really the first two months of life that leads children to severe forms of the disease.

Today, 11 out of 13 regions are on red alert for this bronchiolitis. Brittany and Corsica are still in orange. When should we reach the peak of the epidemic?

It should be in three to four weeks. But since there is already a very strong activity in the services, the idea is to already warn families, tell them everything that can be done to avoid infections. If the child is infected, try to find an alternative to emergencies, do not go there directly, except for toddlers, under two months. The services are saturated, even if we have hospital beds left for the most serious cases.