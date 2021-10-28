The future Ford Mondeo finally flushed out

Produced in Spain, the fourth generation of Mondeo was clearly running out of steam in Europe. Despite a hybrid variant that has appealed to some professionals, especially taxis, the Mondeo can no longer do it, just like most of its rivals in a segment in constant loss of speed. Rather than withdrawing it altogether from the catalog, Ford found a solution by transforming the Mondeo into a sort of barely raised crossover coupe, which will take the name Evos.











If the exterior will ultimately evolve only smoothly, taking a coupe profile, it is the revolution inside with a huge panoramic display extending over a large part of the width of the dashboard. The Mondeo Evos will also take over the Focus and Kuga platform with traction and four-wheel drive, hybrid and thermal versions. It remains to be seen whether it will be sufficiently “SUV” to seduce the public, which clearly turns its back on cars that are too low in Europe.

It will thus be the last generation of Mondeo to house a combustion engine, since Ford plans to go all-electric in Europe from 2030.