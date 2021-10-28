The health situation is deteriorating, the prefecture of Reunion calls for

For 5 days, Reunion has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The incidence rate is approaching the alert threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The prefect of Reunion calls for the strict application of barrier gestures.

LH

•

updated October 28, 2021 at 7:13 p.m.



In the past 6 days, the number of new cases has doubled. It went from 205 last week to 402 cases. The cases identified concern both the professional environment and family and friendly reunions.

The pressure on the hospital system is stable for the time being, especially in the intensive care unit, but the evolution gives rise to fears in Reunion of a further increase in the number of people hospitalized by the end of next week, they specify.

The lack of vaccination coverage among people over 70 years of age or vulnerable people is singled out. In these circumstances, the authorities insist on the need to engage in vaccination, or for vulnerable people to benefit from the booster dose.

Wearing a mask and barrier gestures in places of worship

As the All Saints’ Day approaches and on the eve of a long weekend, the prefect of Reunion therefore recalls the measures necessary to limit the spread. Jacques Billant reminds us that wearing a mask is compulsory inside places of worship.

Barrier gestures must be maintained throughout religious ceremonies and upon arrival on the forecourt: no hugging, shaking hands or singing without protective masks. Everyone is invited to observe in the private space the rules applicable to the public space and to ensure compliance with barrier gestures in all circumstances:

Limit gatherings to a maximum of 10 adults,

Do not attend a rally if you have symptoms,

If you have symptoms, get tested quickly,

Avoid close contact,

Wear the mask as much as possible,

Remain seated, keeping a distance of 1 meter between people.

Barrier measures must be respected

Strict application of barrier measures is requested more generally.





Indoors, I wear the mask, as it is compulsory for all people aged 11 and over in all establishments open to the public (including those subject to the Health Pass).

Outdoors, I also wear the mask in all places where I cannot be in distance with others.

Gatherings and picnics of more than 10 people are prohibited on public roads or in public spaces, including beaches, green spaces, recreation areas and municipal gardens.

The presentation of the Health Pass is compulsory to access establishments open to the public subject to the Health Pass.

Clubs and discos are subject to a gauge corresponding to 75% of their maximum capacity. Wearing a mask is maintained indoors and during dance activities whether they take place indoors or outdoors.

The dance activity is subject to a sanitary pass in all establishments open to the public and must be carried out in accordance with a level set at 75% of the maximum capacity. Wearing a mask is compulsory

Standing concerts are subject to presentation of the Health Pass within the limit of a gauge set at 75% of the capacity of the establishment in which they take place. Wearing a mask is compulsory during these events, both indoors and outdoors.

Controls will be strengthened

Reinforced controls will be implemented by the police to ensure compliance with the health measures in force. It is recalled that the violation of these measures constitutes a 4th class offense, punishable by a fine of € 135 which may be increased to € 375.

In addition, controls in establishments open to the public will also be stepped up and administrative closure measures will be pronounced against establishments that do not comply with the health measures in force.